Bismarck City Commission approves 2022 preliminary budget; public hearing to come

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak said that while the commission could implement that plan, it would set the city back.

"If we don't get those mills this year, they essentially compound on themselves and basically get more expensive in the following year," he said.

Bakken said at a July 13 commission meeting that he was for approving the budget to complete the plan.

Zenker, who has advocated for a more incremental approach to raising taxes rather than doing so in two years, on Tuesday asked Bakken why he proposed the change.

"You seem to be very hard and steadfast on a plan in the past, and then all of a sudden a change of heart or you didn't think the plan was good enough?" Zenker asked.

Bakken said, "Given where we were after this last year, I think that we should give a little bit more back to the taxpayers."

That plan was voted down 4-1, with only the mayor voting in favor.

The commission eventually approved the preliminary budget with no changes. The first two votes to approve the budget as-is failed with Bakken, Splonskowski and Zenker voting against. The third attempt succeeded after Bakken switched his vote.

The commission will hold a public hearing on the budget before voting on final approval.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.