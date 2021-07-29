Bismarck City Commission approves 2022 preliminary budget; public hearing to come

The Bismarck City Commission on Tuesday night approved a preliminary 2022 budget after debating a significant property tax hike.
The preliminary budget -- which includes almost $4 million in property tax increases -- is the second part of a plan the commission put into place last year to ensure city services are fully funded.
If the budget is approved, a $240,000 property would see about $126 in new taxes. Residents would see about a 2% increase in water fees and a 5% increase in sewer fees, as well.
The 2021 total budget is $238.6 million, and the general fund budget -- funded largely by property and sales taxes -- is about $58 million. The 2022 preliminary general fund budget is just over $71 million, and the total preliminary budget is $330 million.
The preliminary budget focuses on public safety, cybersecurity, a plan to replace aging city equipment, reducing future costs for residents and sustaining existing levels of city services.
The commission voted 3-2 to approve the preliminary budget, with Mayor Steve Bakken and Commissioners Steve Marquardt and Nancy Guy voting in favor. Commissioners Greg Zenker and Mark Splonskowski voted against.
An initial motion by Commissioner Steve Marquardt to approve the preliminary budget with no changes failed. Bakken then said he wanted to consider using federal COVID-19 funding to offset some expenses and lower the proposed mill levy, which is used to calculate property tax.
Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak said that while the commission could implement that plan, it would set the city back.
"If we don't get those mills this year, they essentially compound on themselves and basically get more expensive in the following year," he said.
Bakken said at a July 13 commission meeting that he was for approving the budget to complete the plan.
Zenker, who has advocated for a more incremental approach to raising taxes rather than doing so in two years, on Tuesday asked Bakken why he proposed the change.
"You seem to be very hard and steadfast on a plan in the past, and then all of a sudden a change of heart or you didn't think the plan was good enough?" Zenker asked.
Bakken said, "Given where we were after this last year, I think that we should give a little bit more back to the taxpayers."
That plan was voted down 4-1, with only the mayor voting in favor.
The commission eventually approved the preliminary budget with no changes. The first two votes to approve the budget as-is failed with Bakken, Splonskowski and Zenker voting against. The third attempt succeeded after Bakken switched his vote.
The commission will hold a public hearing on the budget before voting on final approval.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.