Bismarck City Commission addresses water rates following resident complaints

Bismarck residents with complaints about high water rates and brown lawns urged the city commission to take action Tuesday.
Commissioner Greg Zenker at a July 13 commission meeting asked for the topic to be put on the next meeting's agenda, citing emails from city residents about high rates. The city introduced a new water rate structure in early 2019, and some residents have said their water bills have increased since.
About a half-dozen residents spoke at Tuesday's commission meeting to air their grievances about their bills. They asked the commissioners to consider changing the rate structure to make their bills less expensive; some speakers also bemoaned brown lawns around town that they said were likely a result of high water rates.
"I think it's important that we not let the city go to hell," Blaine Nordwall said. "I think it's important that we pay attention to what the city looks like."
He said his last bill was around $278 just for water.
Additionally, some speakers representing condo associations said they had large increases in their sewer rates and were unsure how to explain them to their neighbors.
A few people said they were in favor of the existing, tiered rate structure and did not want to see their rates go up to fund high water users.
"If you want green grass, pay what's required to support that," resident Ken Grigsby said.
Public Works Director of Utility Operations Michelle Klose told the commission that the department had recently changed how some users are billed. Multifamily units were not classified correctly after the rate change and were being charged incorrectly, she said. About 3,000 multifamily accounts were better classified as single family because one unit had its own meter as opposed to one meter for the entire multifamily housing unit, Klose said. Some multifamily customers, such as condos, will see other adjustments with sewer fees.
Klose said that in the winter months, residents use about 6.5 million gallons per day, but in the summer, that number can spike to about 27 million per day with irrigation. The city must have the capacity to process that peak amount of water and still have some available for fire protection and drinking water.
The city's water rates are structured in a way that makes sure high water users are not subsidized by those who use less. A flat water rate would mean that residents who don't use a lot of water help pay for those who do, Klose said. About 20% of customers drive the peak water usage, she said.
The department is developing a master plan for the water treatment plant to determine how much extra capacity the facility needs.
Klose said the department is still making billing corrections and adjustments and asked for patience.
"It's important that we do the work behind the scenes so the bills can come out right," she said.
Zenker and Commissioner Mark Splonskowski said they wanted to take a look at the rates, but the commission did not take action Tuesday night.
