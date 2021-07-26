Bismarck City Commission addresses water rates following resident complaints

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"If you want green grass, pay what's required to support that," resident Ken Grigsby said.

Public Works Director of Utility Operations Michelle Klose told the commission that the department had recently changed how some users are billed. Multifamily units were not classified correctly after the rate change and were being charged incorrectly, she said. About 3,000 multifamily accounts were better classified as single family because one unit had its own meter as opposed to one meter for the entire multifamily housing unit, Klose said. Some multifamily customers, such as condos, will see other adjustments with sewer fees.

Klose said that in the winter months, residents use about 6.5 million gallons per day, but in the summer, that number can spike to about 27 million per day with irrigation. The city must have the capacity to process that peak amount of water and still have some available for fire protection and drinking water.

The city's water rates are structured in a way that makes sure high water users are not subsidized by those who use less. A flat water rate would mean that residents who don't use a lot of water help pay for those who do, Klose said. About 20% of customers drive the peak water usage, she said.