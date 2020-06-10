Bismarck City Commission addresses siren failures

Bismarck city commissioners want a troubled outdoor warning siren activation system replaced as soon as possible, and they've ordered the city's emergency manager to seek bids on a long-term solution.
Commissioners on Tuesday also ordered Emergency Manager Gary Stockert to perform weekly siren tests through the summer until a new activation system can be installed.
The system that activates the sirens that warn residents to get inside as tornadoes or other hazards approach has experienced five systemwide failures during testing since January 2019, the most recent happening in late May. Tests were performed twice a month last summer due to the issues.
The city's 24 sirens will now be tested weekly at noon on Fridays through the summer.
City workers can fix and maintain sirens that have power-related or mechanical issues, but a high level of expertise is required to service the radio transmitters that receive the signal to activate, according to Emergency Manager Gary Stockert.
Dakota Communications, a local radio vendor, has been relied upon in the past to solve radio-related problems, but issues have arisen with its service and reliability, Stockert said.
Stockert said he has to hound Mark Nelson, an administrator with Dakota Communications, for a status report after every siren test. Stockert said he also has issues getting Nelson to repair sirens that aren't working.
Siren No. 6 at the corner of Wachter Avenue and South Reno Drive has successfully sounded only three times during tests since last January, but it works fine when manually tested by city workers, according to a spreadsheet of siren test results provided by Stockert.
City electrical department supervisor Paul Lies, whose crew helps monitor sirens during tests, confirmed that while individual sirens sometimes have problems, systemwide failures have been an issue.
Nelson last week told the Tribune he questions whether the issues are indeed systemwide. He said the company is still troubleshooting the most recent failure in May but believes it was a defect with the system's self-check program and that it's now fixed.
Nelson said he communicates with Stockert "constantly" about small problems that occur "here and there." He said he's been frustrated about changes that were made without his knowledge, including on the dispatch side of things, which is out of his control.
Mike Dannenfelzer, director of the dispatch center, said the activation console is working at the center's end, and that they are able to activate Mandan’s warning sirens.
City Attorney Jannelle Combs last week told the Tribune that she had sent two letters to Nelson last fall urging him to resolve the issues. She said she got a phone call back from Nelson after the first letter.
At Tuesday's meeting, Combs said Dakota Communications is allowed to use space on the city's 16th Street radio tower in exchange for providing repair service, and thus isn't paid for work done on the city's siren system.
"This appears to be a case of 'You get what you pay for'," Combs said. She believes the company won't fix the system because it doesn't know how.
Nelson on Wednesday denied that the system is broken beyond repair.
"I know that there's definitely been things, one failure after another over a one-year period, but it's not been the same thing continuously," he said.
"Some of it was operator error, and the last time was, I think, an equipment bug that the original manufacturer had put in," Nelson said. He believes it has been resolved, and said he has communicated with Stockert since the failed May 29 test.
"I told him that ... we'd get it all taken care of, but that's all I've done," Nelson said.
Commissioner Steve Marquardt said he was "appalled" by the systemwide failures, and Mayor Steve Bakken said the situation was "unacceptable."
“We can’t scattershot public safety,” Bakken said. “There’s no cutting corners on that.”
Stockert told commissioners that the most recent systemwide failure in May was "the final straw" that forced him to request funds to replace the activation system.
The cost of a new one-way activation system is estimated at $97,000, according to a memo from Stockert to the commission. A two-way activation system, which unlike the current one could signal back to operators if there is a failure, is estimated at $194,000.
Commissioners were concerned about sinking money into an activation system that may become obsolete in a few years. They also were concerned with how to warn the public about incoming weather hazards this summer with a faulty system, as it may take until August for a new system to be installed.
After a lengthy discussion, commissioners unanimously approved a motion that orders Stockert to: perform a weekly test of the siren system through the remainder of the summer; put out bids for a one-way activation system that can be updated to a two-way system, as well as a bid for a two-way system; and communicate with the public about how the city plans to warn them of incoming weather hazards.
Stockert said the city has the capability to send out a wireless emergency alert text message to all cellphones within a certain vicinity using a system called IPAWS, or Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. Officials might utilize the wireless alert system to warn residents until the siren activation system is fixed, he said.
The city issued a statement Wednesday saying the weekly tests will commence Friday. The city also plans a weekly public service announcement that will include additional information and a link with alternative options to receive alerts and hazard warnings. The weekly announcement will be published and available on the city website at www.bismarcknd.gov and on the city’s social media platforms: www.facebook.com/bismarcknd.gov and www.twitter.com/BismarckNDGov.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
