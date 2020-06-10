Bismarck City Commission addresses siren failures

The cost of a new one-way activation system is estimated at $97,000, according to a memo from Stockert to the commission. A two-way activation system, which unlike the current one could signal back to operators if there is a failure, is estimated at $194,000.

Commissioners were concerned about sinking money into an activation system that may become obsolete in a few years. They also were concerned with how to warn the public about incoming weather hazards this summer with a faulty system, as it may take until August for a new system to be installed.

After a lengthy discussion, commissioners unanimously approved a motion that orders Stockert to: perform a weekly test of the siren system through the remainder of the summer; put out bids for a one-way activation system that can be updated to a two-way system, as well as a bid for a two-way system; and communicate with the public about how the city plans to warn them of incoming weather hazards.

Stockert said the city has the capability to send out a wireless emergency alert text message to all cellphones within a certain vicinity using a system called IPAWS, or Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. Officials might utilize the wireless alert system to warn residents until the siren activation system is fixed, he said.

The city issued a statement Wednesday saying the weekly tests will commence Friday. The city also plans a weekly public service announcement that will include additional information and a link with alternative options to receive alerts and hazard warnings. The weekly announcement will be published and available on the city website at www.bismarcknd.gov and on the city’s social media platforms: www.facebook.com/bismarcknd.gov and www.twitter.com/BismarckNDGov.

Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com

