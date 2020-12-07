Bismarck city attorney alleges harassment due to COVID-19 mitigation measures

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Combs said there have been complaints that she specifically wanted the city's mask mandate in place.

The request for a mask mandate and capacity guidelines came from the city Board of Health, which is made up of the board of city commissioners. The board voted 4-1 to approve Commissioner Nancy Guy's motion for city staff to draft a mandate and capacity guidelines. Combs said she worked with Guy, city administration and the local public health department to develop the draft. The commission approved the mask mandate and capacity guidelines in a 3-2 vote Oct. 27. The order was rescinded after Gov. Doug Burgum in mid-November approved measures including a statewide mask mandate and capacity restrictions on businesses.

Combs said that as part of her job she has spoken to local businesses about state health orders and the city's former mask mandate and business capacity guidelines so that police officers don't show up.

Several posts on Facebook call for business owners to attend the commission meeting Tuesday and make formal complaints against Combs for harassing them. One screen grab of a post from the private Facebook group North Dakota Freedom Defenders says, "anyone who is sick of the control and manipulation of Ms. Combs NEEDS to attend this meeting!" The post asks Bismarck residents to "pack the room, hallway, and overflow."