Bismarck churches ease into reopening

The move to again gather for services wasn’t taken lightly, Hochhalter said. He and church officials have watched Gov. Doug Burgum’s news conferences “and want to be very respectful of the state health authorities and their recommendations,” the pastor said.

The church’s Sunday attendance usually hovers around 200, well under the 250-person cap state officials are recommending. Hand sanitizer will be available, and Hochhalter says he feels the church will be safer than some public places because they are better able to disinfect high-touch areas.

The reopening falls on Memorial Day weekend, when attendance is usually low because many people have travel plans. He’s unsure how many people might attend Sunday’s service.

“Other ministers have been surprised how low attendance was,” he said. “It’s impossible to predict.”

Trying to estimate attendance was less of an issue at Catholic churches in western North Dakota, which reopened May 6. Dispensation is still in place for those who don’t want to attend church.

“Contrary to what Catholics usually observe, Mass is optional now,” said Sonia Mullally, spokeswoman for the Diocese of Bismarck. “That’s allowed us to come back very slowly and helped it go more smoothly.”