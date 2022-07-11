Bismarck chosen as site for Duck Stamp Contest; event boosts wildlife, artists

Bismarck will host a national wildlife art contest that raises millions of dollars for habitat conservation and has the potential to set a wildlife artist’s career in motion.

The Federal Duck Stamp Contest will be held at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on Sept. 23 and 24. A number of events associated with the contest will be held around the state starting this month.

Artists will compete for the right to have their work on a stamp that waterfowl hunters 16 and older are required to buy before hunting, and that members of the general public can buy to support wildlife conservation efforts. A current Federal Duck Stamp serves as free admission to any national wildlife refuge that charges an entry fee. They are not postage stamps.

The contest “has certainly launched a lot of careers,” said David Borlaug, who along with Marci Narum is co-director of The Capital Gallery in Bismarck.

“Winning literally makes them a wildlife artist,” Borlaug said.

The gallery in September and October will host an exhibit titled “Opening Day” in conjunction with the contest. A number of wildlife artists, including two past finalists, will have their works on display. Among them are Todd Clausnitzer, of Bismarck, whose work has advanced to the Top 20 of the contest five times; and Sam Coleman, of Bismarck, who finished third in the contest in 2007, and also placed third in the junior division in 1997. Coleman will compete this year with an entry depicting a green-winged teal.

The gallery plans to host an event while the contest artists are in Bismarck, and might possibly get past contest winners to sign prints for the public, Borlaug said.

Full circle

The contest is an annual effort by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which partners with a sponsoring organization to coordinate the contest and a number of associated events. The federal agency this year chose Prairie Pothole Joint Venture, a conservation organization that covers parts of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. Duck Stamp sales receipts go to the Migratory Bird Conservation Fund. Some 70% of those funds are forwarded to the Prairie Pothole Region for land purchases and conservation efforts, said Sean Fields, coordinator for the Prairie Pothole Joint Venture.

“It’s full circle for us to be able to help with this,” Fields said of the contest.

Fish and Wildlife officials choose a general location, then coordinate with that region for an event host. The pothole region was chosen for its importance to the continental duck populations, Fields said. The Prairie Pothole Joint Venture volunteered, and the planning team’s first decision was to hold the contest in Bismarck.

The joint venture partnership “sees this as a great opportunity to highlight the conservation of Prairie Pothole Region wetlands and grasslands that benefit the birds, other wildlife, and rural communities in North Dakota,” Fields said.

Bismarck was chosen for other reasons too, according to Allison Stewart, spokesperson for Fish and Wildlife.

“We look for an active waterfowl and wetland landscape and an area that appeals to art and outdoor recreation aspects of the Duck Stamp,” she said.

North Dakota has the most refuges and wetland management districts in the nation, Stewart said, making it “another important tie between the Duck Stamp art and what these conservation dollars are raised for.” The Heritage Center was an easy choice too, she said, as the 2018 National Junior Duck Stamp contest was held there.

“We knew they could provide the venue we were looking for,” Stewart said.

Nuts and bolts

The first duck stamp was designed in 1934. It started as a concept sketch on a paper napkin, according to some. Wildlife artists designed the stamp by request for a few years, and the first contest was held in 1949. It was held in Washington, D.C., until 2005. In addition to the nation’s capital, the contest has been held in Memphis, Tennessee; Oregon, Ohio; Minneapolis; Ogden, Utah; Sanibel, Florida; Berkely, California; and Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Federal Duck Stamp sales since 1934 have raised $1.1 billion, conserving 6 million acres of land in the National Wildlife Refuge System, according to Fish and Wildlife. This year marks the first time the contest has been held in the heart of duck country.

“This is where the ducks are born and raised,” Borlaug said.

Artists' works must meet submission guidelines for size and must depict one of the duck species listed in contest rules. The contest is judged over two days by a panel of five. Judges on the first day will vote to advance entries to the second round based on accuracy, composition and suitability to be reduced to the size of a stamp. Entries receiving the most 5 scores on a 1-5 basis then advance to the third round.

Judges score those entries on a 3-5 scale until the top three are chosen. A lawyer from the Interior Department’s Solicitors Office presides over the two-day contest. Officials expect entry numbers could reach 300 this year.

The contest draws a crowd, Borlaug said. The auditorium at the Heritage Center holds 265 people.

“I have every expectation that they will need it,” Borlaug said.

Events affiliated with the contest include a Duck Stamp booth at the North Dakota State Fair; youth hunting and education events; and public and media field events. A complete listing can be found at https://ppjv.org/news-events/2022-duck-stamp-contest/.