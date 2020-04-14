Bismarck cancels spring cleanup week due to COVID-19, offers free disposal instead

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bismarck city commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to cancel spring cleanup week due to concerns about COVID-19 and instead offer residents free disposal at the city landfill.

Jeff Heintz, the city’s service operations director, recommended commissioners cancel cleanup week scheduled for next week to protect workers from being exposed to COVID-19 while picking up appliances, furniture and other items discarded on the curb.

“In the directives from the mayor, governor and president, we want to keep our staff at least six feet apart, social distancing,” Heintz told commissioners. “I’m unable to squeeze three employees into the pickup cab and keep them six feet apart.”

He told the Tribune that the public works department also has “limited resources” and not enough employees to pick up the disposed items residents typically leave on curbsides.

In lieu of spring cleanup week, Bismarck residents can now discard items at Bismarck’s Municipal Landfill for free between April 20-25 by showing last month’s water bill to prove residency. Landfill fees normally range from $3 to $46, according to the city website.