Bismarck cancels spring cleanup week due to COVID-19, offers free disposal instead

Bismarck city commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to cancel spring cleanup week due to concerns about COVID-19 and instead offer residents free disposal at the city landfill.
Jeff Heintz, the city’s service operations director, recommended commissioners cancel cleanup week scheduled for next week to protect workers from being exposed to COVID-19 while picking up appliances, furniture and other items discarded on the curb.
“In the directives from the mayor, governor and president, we want to keep our staff at least six feet apart, social distancing,” Heintz told commissioners. “I’m unable to squeeze three employees into the pickup cab and keep them six feet apart.”
He told the Tribune that the public works department also has “limited resources” and not enough employees to pick up the disposed items residents typically leave on curbsides.
In lieu of spring cleanup week, Bismarck residents can now discard items at Bismarck’s Municipal Landfill for free between April 20-25 by showing last month’s water bill to prove residency. Landfill fees normally range from $3 to $46, according to the city website.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Bismarck city commissioner Steve Marquardt said a resident asked him how people “without an appropriate vehicle” would be able to bring unwanted items to the landfill. Heintz said he recommends residents keep the items in their homes, and said his department might hold a cleanup this fall, “if conditions allow for that to happen.”
Bismarck and rural residents can already discard small household garbage at the city landfill for free, Heintz told the Tribune.
“I just don’t want to have people exposing the guys in the scalehouse as much as possible,” he said, referring to landfill workers who weigh customers’ garbage. “So we’ve made the option where people can go out and dispose of small items, regular garbage, that kind of thing, without a charge.”
On April 7, the Mandan City Commission voted to cancel its spring cleanup week, but residents will be able to discard items for free at the Mandan’s Municipal Landfill between April 20-25 in what the city is calling “Spring Free Landfill Week.” Mandan’s public works department recommended city commissioners vote to cancel its spring cleanup week for similar reasons.
The disposed items residents would have placed on curbsides could have been “a possible carrier of the virus,” said Mitch Bitz, Mandan’s public works director.
“A lot of times neighbors would place items out on the curb and other neighbors would come pick up those items and take them to their house and there’s potential for spreading the virus more than we would prefer,” Bitz told the Tribune.
Mandan hires third-party labor crews to help public works department staff collect items left on curbs during its spring cleanup week.
“By hiring the third-party labor workforce, they would now come into our facilities and equipment and intermingle with our staff, which just increases our exposure substantially,” Bitz said.
Landfill fees at Mandan’s landfill usually range from $2 to $20, according to the city of Mandan website.
Bismarck resident Stephen Brousseau usually participates in spring cleanup. He said his family has “some furniture pieces” they would’ve discarded, but plans to keep them in his home “until this thing blows over.” He said he agreed with city staff’s recommendation.
“I understand what’s going on with the community right now and it’s another way to spread things, articles out in the middle, people have been touching them,” Brousseau said. “I understand we’ll have another one eventually and we can get rid of our stuff then so it’s not really a big deal to me.”
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.
