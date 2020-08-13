Bismarck bust nets $200,000 in drugs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mandan man is in custody on felony drug charges after Burleigh County authorities say they found more than $200,000 worth of marijuana, pills, heroin and methamphetamine in his Bismarck storage unit.

Alejandro Fernandez, 35, also is charged with aggravated assault in a separate case, court documents show.

Burleigh County sheriff’s deputies arrested Fernandez for allegedly using his pickup truck to ram another vehicle at the storage unit. They found a small amount of marijuana and $73,000 in a backpack in his vehicle and later obtained a search warrant for the storage unit, affidavits state.

Authorities say they found more than a pound of meth, half a pound of heroin, 495 oxycodone pills and nearly half a pound of marijuana in the storage unit. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be as much as $217,000, police say.

Fernandez was charged Wednesday with five drug felonies, one of which could send him to prison for 20 years if he’s convicted. He also is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Fernandez was in jail pending $50,000 cash bail. No attorney was listed for him in court documents.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

