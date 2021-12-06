Bismarck businesses slowly embrace solar power

A Bismarck business that sells hot tubs recently installed solar panels on its roof, making it one of a small but growing number of companies that have decided to “go solar” in a state that’s been slow to embrace this particular form of renewable energy.

Jerry Caufield owns Spas Etc. on Main Avenue east of downtown Bismarck, where he also sells gazebos, billiards tables and other products. He said the decision to put solar panels on the building’s roof was twofold.

“I did it mostly for financial reasons,” he said, adding that the panels also will reduce his business’s carbon footprint and “That’s a side benefit.”

He expects the solar panels will reduce Spas Etc.’s monthly power bill, and that they will pay for themselves within 11 years.

“In the summer when I’ve got the air conditioning and two or three hot tubs running, that’s when I’m really going to benefit,” he said.

The price of installing solar panels varies depending on the size of the project, but a typical system atop a house or small business costs tens of thousands of dollars.

Solar panels are not a common sight in North Dakota, and the state tends to fall at the bottom of national rankings for solar energy build-out. But the solar industry is growing, particularly in Bismarck.

Jim Kambeitz is co-founder of Lightspring, a Bismarck-based solar company that installed the panels atop Spas Etc. in October. Most of the company's inquiries about solar come from residents interested in putting panels on their roofs, but increasingly calls are coming in from businesses, too.

Kambeitz was busy on a recent Saturday offering quotes to three companies.

“The misconception is that it’s cold here so solar won’t work,” he said. “We have more sunlight hours on average per year than Florida. They’re cloudier. A solar farm in North Dakota will produce more kilowatt-hours per year here than Florida, even though it’s warmer there.”

Excess electricity produced by the solar panels on top of Spas Etc. will be pumped back into the power grid. At times when the panels are not meeting the business’s usage, the building will draw power from the grid via Montana-Dakota Utilities.

Some of the most visible solar arrays in Bismarck sit atop the garages of four apartment complexes operated by MetroPlains. Executive Vice President Craig Stenson said the company hired a Minnesota-based business to install the panels four years ago.

Two of the installations are on complexes visible from busy State Street in north Bismarck.

“I had a couple bankers and other real estate professionals call me to ask why I did it,” Stenson said.

He has a background in engineering and wanted to help the planet. Federal tax incentives helped make the installations feasible, but he said there’s a disparity between North Dakota and Minnesota, where his company also operates. Minnesota has state-level incentives for solar. North Dakota does not.

MetroPlains chose to install the panels at its Bismarck properties anyway.

“A part of me wanted a little faster payback,” Stenson said. “But North Dakota has my heart. It’s where we started (the company).”

So far in North Dakota, solar panels have been most popular among homeowners and businesses. The state has no major utility-scale solar farms, though regulators have permitted one project in Cass County. About a dozen solar farms proposed in North Dakota are sitting in the queues of the two transmission organizations that operate the power grid in the state, awaiting engineering studies.

Wind farms have been a more popular option in North Dakota for utilities looking to add renewable power to their portfolios. But the wind industry and the federal tax credits that support it have faced backlash in recent years as some lawmakers and residents of North Dakota’s coal country see them as a threat.

The backlash has not extended to the same degree to solar, though McLean County last year enacted a moratorium on solar power amid the uncertainty surrounding the announced closure of Coal Creek Station, North Dakota’s largest coal-fired power plant. Solar companies had expressed interest in building projects that would connect to the plant’s transmission line. The facility has since found a new owner who hopes to keep the plant running and add wind farms to hook up to the power line.

Tribal communities have been some of the biggest adopters of solar in the state. Lightspring has worked with former oil workers on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation to install solar, and it has partnered with United Tribes Technical College.

The biggest solar installation in the state is on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, where several rows of solar panels in a field near Cannon Ball have a 300-kilowatt capacity -- enough electricity to power about 60 homes in summer, according to an estimate from operator Indigenized Energy. Some of the utility-scale solar farms proposed for the state would have a capacity more than 600 times that size.

Lightspring is not involved in the bigger utility-scale proposals, though it aspires to work on larger projects. Kambeitz envisions a future with large solar projects around the state -- not massive utility-scale ones, but ones built by North Dakotans that can benefit small communities.

“We need to create companies that get as many North Dakotans as possible involved in the future energy economy here so we don’t miss out,” he said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

