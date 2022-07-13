Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health offering free Narcan training

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will offer a free Narcan training event 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Dream Center in Bismarck.

Statistics provided by first responders in Burleigh County show a 55% increase in overdoses deaths from 2020 to 2021.

Participants will learn how to recognize an opioid overdoes and how to properly administer a Narcan dose.

Registration for the event at 1805 Park Ave. is limited and required. Register by calling 701-355-1594 or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-narcan-training-tickets-381770795727.

For more information on attending or hosting a future Narcan training event, call Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health at 701-355-1594.