Bismarck, Burleigh County lifting load limits

Spring load restrictions are being lifted in Burleigh County and the city of Bismarck.
The change on city roads and streets is effective at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Year-round 6-ton load limits will be in effect on the following roads:
- Airway Avenue -- Airport Road to Northern Plains Drive
- Country West Road -- Clydesdale Drive to Century Avenue
- Century Avenue -- Yorktown Drive to Kost Drive
- 43rd Avenue -- State Street/U.S. Highway 83 to 26th Street
- Burnt Boat Drive -- Broadview Lane to Clairmont Road
For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.
The change on all county and township roads in the county is effective at 7 a.m. Friday. Exceptions are designated by on-site signs.
Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically lifted only when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.
Gov. Doug Burgum in March lifted seasonal load limits on state highways across North Dakota to help facilitate commerce during the coronavirus outbreak.
