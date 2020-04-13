Bismarck building permit values drop in 2019; commercial permits also down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The value of building permits Bismarck issued in 2019 decreased 19% from the previous year, and the number of commercial permits issued dropped 26%.

The total value of building permits issued in North Dakota’s capital city last year was just under $206.9 million, compared to about $254.7 million in 2018. The city issued 201 commercial building permits in 2019, compared to 272 in 2018.

Costco’s upcoming 157,400-square-foot facility in Bismarck made up 9% of the city’s building permit value last year, while Evangel Church’s expansion and renovations made up 7%. Both projects are under construction. They're among the top contributors to the total value of building permits last year, said Brady Blaskowski, a city building official.

Bismarck’s school construction projects in 2018 -- such as Bismarck High School’s renovations and the construction of the Gateway to Science Museum -- along with other commercial construction projects that year influenced the drop in building permit values the next year, Blaskowski said.

Commercial developers have been having a "tough time" dealing with a shortage of businesses willing to rent space, according to Scott Ritter, a commercial Realtor with Aspen Group Real Estate.