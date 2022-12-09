Bismarck builder banned from doing business

A Bismarck man who authorities allege abandoned home improvement projects after being paid is banned from doing business in North Dakota.

George LaFave, who did business as By George Buildings, defrauded customers and made false statements to obtain a contractor’s license, Attorney General Drew Wrigley said.

Under a Dec. 1 ruling in South Central District Court, LaFave is banned from doing business in North Dakota for at least five years and until he has paid $2,000 in civil penalties fines; attorney general attorney’s fees and costs of $1,554; and $35,631 in restitution to consumers, according to Wrigley.