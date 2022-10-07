Bismarck Bucks will not play in 2023, future uncertain

The Bismarck Bucks will not play in the 2023 season and the team's future beyond that is uncertain.

In a press release issued late Friday afternoon, the team announced it will be "inactive" for the 2023 Indoor Football League (IFL) season.

The decision to pause operations boils down to costs related to North Dakota Workforce Safety Insurance, with the team stating WSI's "premium forecast has become unmanageable."

In its announcement, the team released all players and coaches, making them able to play anywhere else next season.

It was a difficult decision, according to Bucks Vice President of Operations Heidi Ripplinger. The team formed in 2017, playing its home games at the Bismarck Event Center.

"It's been a tough day, definitely, and it was a hard decision to come to, but one we ultimately felt we had to make," Ripplinger said. "It's something we have been working with the WSI the past several months to come to a solution, but we're not there yet. We're still working on it."

North Dakota is one of three states in the U.S. that has state-mandated and employer-funded workforce medical, rehabilitation and long-term disability funds, fully managed by the state. According to the release from the Bucks, none of the other teams in the 14-team IFL -- which are in Arizona, California, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin -- are subject to the same standards.

Ripplinger said herself, interns, players, coaches and other employees of BEK Communications Cooperative, which owns the team, are under the same policy. They are not looking for reduced standards for taking care of players, but rather a more streamlined approach.

"We take care of our players," Ripplinger said. "We've continued to take steps in pre-care, having players get more workouts, more strength training and conditioning. That has always been important to us."

Ripplinger said reaching a resolution with WSI by the end of the year is the goal. In the press release, Bucks general manager Greg Schuh said an agreement with the WSI is "first and foremost necessary in order to 'un-pause' and get the team back on the turf for 2024."

Coming to an agreement with WSI would just be the first step in resuming operations. The second is sorting out where they would play going forward.

Bismarck has been the Bucks' only home, but playing elsewhere in 2024 is a possibility. The team's lease with the Bismarck Event Center has expired.

The team is looking for a "broader North Dakota football audience," and a "variety of premium seating options, unique fan experiences, and with distinct hospitality opportunities."

Staying in Bismarck has not been ruled out. Ripplinger said the Event Center has expressed an openness to discussing potential facility upgrades.

"We have a history with the Bismarck Event Center. We're certainly willing to re-approach that," Ripplinger said. "There have been other venues that have expressed interest."

Asked what other cities have expressed interest, Ripplinger declined comment. The team has previously held training camp and preseason games in Watford City.

According to BEK Communications Cooperative CEO Derrick Bulawa, remaining in Bismarck would require "commercial relationships would need to be revised to better meet the needs of an IFL franchise looking for longevity."

The team is looking to strike a five-year home venue agreement, wherever it lands.

As for the 2023 season, fans who purchased season tickets will receive full refunds.