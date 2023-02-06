The city of Bismarck is seeking applicants for an opening on the Board of Adjustment.

Anyone living in the city or the city's extraterritorial area is eligible for appointment to the three-year term.

The Board of Adjustment is a five-member board appointed by the City Commission to decide appeals from an order, requirement or determination made by an administrative official of the city. The board can make interpretations and grant variances related to zoning regulations. It meets the first Thursday of every month at 5 p.m. in the City-County Building.

The application form is available at bit.ly/3D0XT5M. Completed applications may be emailed to planning@bismarcknd.gov or mailed to Ben Ehreth, Director, Community Development Department, 221 N. Fifth St., Bismarck, ND 58506.

The deadline to apply is noon on Friday, Feb. 17. The commission is likely to announce the appointment at its Feb. 28 meeting.