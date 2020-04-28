Bismarck Board of Adjustment candidates sought

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Bismarck is seeking candidates for the Board of Adjustment.

The volunteer committee has one open position, which is a three-year term. Anyone living in the city or its extraterritorial area is eligible for appointment by the city commission.

The six-member Board of Adjustment decides appeals of an order, requirement or determination made by an administrative official of the city. The board is empowered to make interpretations and grant variances related to zoning regulations. It meets the first Thursday of every month.

An application form can be found on the city website at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/, picked up at the Community Development Department at 221 N. 5th St., or requested by calling 701-355-1840.

Completed applications should be emailed to planning@bismarcknd.gov or sent to: Ben Ehreth, director, Community Development Department, P.O. Box 5503, Bismarck, N.D. 58506-5503. The deadline is noon on Friday, May 8.

