The Bismarck bike share program is in its first full summer after a short trial period last year.

The BisParks BCycle program allows users to rent a bicycle at any of four stations: Sertoma Park, Pioneer Park, Peace Park and the Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center. The four stations together have about 40 bikes. Rides are paid for through the BCycle app. The first hour is $5, and each additional minute is 7 cents. Bikes are available anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Users must be 18 years or older to rent a bike.

The bikes and docking stations have been in storage all winter. Bismarck Parks and Recreation Operations Director Dave Mayer said that the trial period last year enabled staff to get used to the system and work out any bugs.

“When we got everything set up, we were ready to go,” he said.

There have been over 300 rides since the season began May 5. The program has about 12 rides a day with an average time of 40 minutes. The most popular locations are Sertoma and Pioneer parks.

The program has been running smoothly, according to Mayer. Many cities with bike share programs deal with theft or vandalism. The BisParks BCycle program has not experienced any such problems.

The Leadership Bismarck-Mandan Committee began working on the program in 2020. The park district purchased the bikes and docking stations from a defunct Fargo bike program, Great Rides. That program was started by North Dakota State University students but came to an end after the NDSU Student Government and Great Rides decided it no longer made sense for the campus.

Mayer hopes to expand the Bismarck program with more stations and bikes available to the public.