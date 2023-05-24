The city of Bismarck has awarded two organizations a total of $25,000 through its Better Bismarck Campaign to combat homelessness.

The City Commission on Tuesday unanimously voted to award $17,000 to Ministry on the Margins and $8,000 to the Heartview Foundation, out of a pool of eight applicants.

The Better Bismarck Campaign launched last November. It raises funds from people and groups to address root causes of crisis homelessness. The city matched donations dollar-for-dollar with funds it received through a multidistrict lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The application consisted of four questions weighted at 10%, 50%, 15% and 25%. The questions asked about the organization and how the funds would be used to fight the opioid epidemic. Each application was scored by a nine-person review panel composed of Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak, City Planner Ben Ehreth, Downtowners Chief Operating Officer Kate Herzog, City Administrator Keith Hunke, Communications Strategist Kalen Ost, Mayor Mike Schmitz, Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek, Investcore Inc. CEO Chad Wachter and Deputy Police Chief Randy Ziegler.

Ministry on the Margins and the Heartview Foundation scored the highest, according to Schmitz.

Organizations that applied but did not receive an award were the Abused Adult Resource Center, Bismarck-Mandan Young Life, Mosaic Community Triage Center, Missouri Slope Areawide United Way, Sacred Pipe Resource Center and Youthworks.

"This funding is to streamline and improve services for individuals in crises experiencing chronic homelessness, addiction and behavioral health issues in the city of Bismarck, and the applicants who will receive funds will do just that," Schmitz said.

Ministry on the Margins will use its award to assist with operating its low-barrier coffee house. The coffee house launched in early 2022 and provides a safe place for people to rest and get out of the elements. The original estimated need was for 10-15 people per night, but the number served has grown to 50-75 people per night. Operating hours are from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The funding will enable the nonprofit ministry to offer case management.

Ministry on the Margins Executive Director Sister Kathleen Atkinson told the commission that having social workers doing case management will "help people move out of this crisis situation."

The Ministry will offer case management once a week at 10 p.m. and at 6 a.m.

The coffee house works in collaboration with area law enforcement, West Central Human Service Center’s Crisis Unit, local medical centers and addiction treatment centers to provide a place of safety for people experiencing homelessness, addiction and behavioral health issues.

The Heartview Foundation, a nonprofit alcohol and drug treatment center, will use its award to purchase a methadone pump -- which is used to treat opioid addiction and dependence. Heartview opened its opioid treatment facility in 2017 and currently serves 207 patients. Roughly 100 patients are served daily, according to Executive Director Kurt Snyder.

"As the opioid crisis continues to grow, the program is growing exponentially, and this funding will allow us to better serve the community," Snyder said.

The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way in April opened its Center For Opportunity -- which features an upgraded homeless shelter and space for onsite services that address some of the root causes of homelessness.

"I’m happy for the (Better Bismarck) recipients. It’s important that we support one another, especially when we all want the same thing – to get people the right help they need when they need it," United Way Executive Director Jena Gullo told the Tribune. "At United Way, we are open 24/7 and will continue to seek funding to streamline and improve services for all people experiencing homelessness, including those who are experiencing addiction and behavioral health issues."

Donations for the Better Bismarck campaign can still be made. More information is at: https://www.bismarcknd.gov/2091/Better-Bismarck.

To donate, text BetterBis to 801801 or go to https://donorbox.org/better-bismarck.