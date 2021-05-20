 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck arrest nets a pound of meth
0 comments

Bismarck arrest nets a pound of meth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man was arrested Wednesday after police executing a search warrant found a pound of methamphetamine in a West Indiana Avenue apartment.

Darnell Brown, 21, was charged Wednesday with a drug felony that could send him to prison for 20 years if he’s convicted.

Police in addition to the meth found a digital scale they say held marijuana and meth residue. The meth if sold in one-gram increments has a street value of up to $35,000, police said.

Brown made his initial court appearance Wednesday. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

Darnell Brown

Darnell Brown
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Underground coal fire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News