Bismarck-area Republicans endorse incumbents, newcomers for Legislature

Republicans of two Bismarck-area legislative districts on Wednesday endorsed candidates for the June primary, with squabbling at one convention over party fees.

District 7 Republicans endorsed U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Michelle Axtman for Senate, along with incumbent Rep. Jason Dockter and Bismarck State College student Matt Heilman for the two House seats.

Bret Weiland and Retha Mattern unsuccessfully sought endorsements for Senate and House, respectively.

Longtime District 7 incumbents Sen. Nicole Poolman and Rep. Rick Becker, both R-Bismarck, are not seeking reelection.

Poolman intends to spend more time with her family and students, but also cited an erosion of civility in politics. Becker is running for U.S. Senate.

GOP fee

The convention saw "a real fight and interruptions continually for a while" over the requirement of a $50 membership fee to the state party to vote on endorsements, according to District 7 GOP Chairman Claus Lembke.

He said the District 7 GOP executive committee charged the fee based on advice of the GOP State Committee, that "in order to show that you're a Republican, you have to have the minimum dues for the state party."

State GOP Chairman Perrie Schafer said state party membership has always had a fee, though district parties vary as to whether they have membership fees or eligibility requirements. He didn't comment on whether the State Committee is recommending district parties charge the membership fee.

Dockter said the reason for charging the fee was "We're having all of these groups coming and saying they're Republicans, and we don't know if they're Libertarians. They could be Democrat. We don't know, so we're saying, 'OK, if you're really a Republican and want to vote in District 7 endorsing, you have to be a member."

The District 7 GOP doesn't have dues itself, Dockter and Lembke said. Detractors challenged the fee, saying it's not in the district bylaws, Lembke said.

Many of them were vying to be delegates to the GOP state convention in April, which Lembke said still requires the $50 membership fee plus an additional $85 for the convention. About 30 people "were visibly upset," he said.

Dockter said people overall were polite and cordial at the convention, where Becker and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., gave speeches.

Lembke said the convention ran "a lot better" than the District 7 GOP reorganization meeting in May 2021, which had "a lot of shouting going on."

Bismarck District 35 Republicans' endorsing convention became chaotic last week, with confusion following the Senate endorsement vote in which neither candidate won a clear majority of registered delegates.

Intraparty unrest has roiled the state's dominant Republican Party in recent years, including district-level censures of state lawmakers and several party leaders walking out of a major meeting in protest last year. Political observers have seen a fracture between the party's ultraconservative and establishment members.

Democratic-NPL Party spokeswoman Laura Dronen said District 7 Democrats "have not nominated anyone yet to my knowledge."

District 47

District 47 Republicans endorsed incumbents Sen. Mike Dwyer and Rep. Larry Klemin, both attorneys in Bismarck.

The party also endorsed North Dakota Gaming Alliance Executive Director Mike Motschenbacher for a House seat.

Late last year, longtime Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, announced he wouldn't seek reelection for a District 47 House seat. He died days later on Dec. 22 at age 75 after battling Lou Gehrig's disease.

Republicans last month appointed businessman Robb Eckert to serve out the remainder of Keiser's term to Nov. 30. Eckert is not running for election.

Banker Kevin Strege also sought a GOP endorsement for a District 47 House seat.

Retired salesman Dean Summers is running for a District 47 House nomination in the June Republican primary, when voters will determine political parties' nominees for the November general election.

District 47 GOP Chairman Karl Lembke was pleased with the convention's turnout of 162 delegates plus guests.

"Everybody there was very participatory and cordial and was happy to be part of the process," he said.

District 47 Democrats deferred their endorsements to their executive committee. No candidates had come forward for the district party's endorsing convention last weekend.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to decennial redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

The filing deadline for legislative candidates is April 11.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.