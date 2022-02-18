Bismarck-area Republicans endorse Eckroth, Martinson, Karls in 'chaotic' convention

Bismarck-area District 35 Republicans dealt with confusion Thursday over the vote for their state Senate endorsement, but the June primary election appears to be how the party's nominee will be decided.

The party endorsed Ryan Eckroth for the North Dakota Senate and longtime Reps. Karen Karls and Bob Martinson for House.

Eckroth and Sean Cleary vied for the Senate nod; Karls and Martinson were unopposed for House, according to Karls, the district party chairwoman.

"The convention went beautifully until the Senate endorsement," she said.

Convention confusion

Neither Cleary nor Eckroth received a majority vote of the people registered as delegates, which Karls said caused confusion and led to a "chaotic" scene for about 10 minutes.

The convention drew a record 120 delegates, Karls said. Sixty delegates supported Eckroth; 57 supported Cleary. The winner would have needed at least 61 votes.

It's unclear why three delegates did not vote, Karls said. Some ballots were taken but not voted upon, she said.

After the vote, people "started voicing their opinion quite loudly," and Karls had to use her gavel several times, she said.

Many of the people in attendance were first-timers and might not have anticipated the potential of a second ballot, she said. Some people had left by then, she added.

Bismarck state Rep. Rick Becker, who attended as a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, said the confusion over the vote led to "consternation and pushback" and "some words back and forth between the two sides" over a potential second vote.

"There were definitely raised voices. There was some disorganization," Becker said. "There were a few moments where it would have been perhaps good if someone in the district would have taken control, but everyone does their best, and it was something that was not anticipated, and passions are always high at these things."

Intraparty unrest has roiled the state's dominant Republican Party in recent years, including district-level censures of state lawmakers and several party leaders walking out of a major meeting in protest last year. Political observers have seen a fracture between the party's ultraconservative and establishment members.

In the convention's end, Cleary withdrew.

Cleary, a project manager for National Information Solutions Cooperative, said he will run in the June primary election, when voters will determine political parties' nominees for the November general election.

"I think every Republican voter in the district deserves a chance to have a voice in the election," he said.

The convention was "much more lively" than ones past, "but we were pretty well organized and registration went smoothly," Karls said.

Many Republican state officials attended, including Gov. Doug Burgum, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, Treasurer Thomas Beadle, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Public Service Commissioners Julie Fedorchak and Sheri Haugen-Hoffart.

Eckroth, who is is completing his master's in business management, on Friday said he is "blessed" and "overwhelmed" after being endorsed.

"It's an honor. It was hard work and drive, and the work is only beginning right now," he said, adding that he "stayed out" of the endorsement confusion.

Cleary said he withdrew because "it didn't make much more sense to proceed in a situation where it was clear that (Eckroth) had received more votes than me at the convention." He said the convention process could be made clearer to first-timers.

Democrat Tracy Potter also is running for the District 35 Senate seat, which he held from 2006-10. District 35 Democrats' endorsing convention is Feb. 26.

Two-term incumbent Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, is not seeking reelection, citing a divisive nature of politics.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to decennial redistricting.

The deadline for candidates to file is April 11.

Past troubles

In 2012, Eckroth signed a consent order by the state insurance commissioner revoking his individual insurance producer license. There was no administrative fine or other civil penalty, according to the order. It described allegations that Eckroth created applications for insurance policies that clients and business owners didn't want, and he accepted advance commissions for the policies.

The insurance commissioner also fined him for submitting an application for a hospital indemnity policy for himself and his family that had inaccurate information about a family member's preexisting health condition, according to the order.

Eckroth declined to comment on the order, and referred the Tribune to previous comments he made.

He told Forum News Service columnist Rob Port earlier this month that no criminal or civil actions were taken against him as a result of the fraud allegations, claiming "the investigation was proven untrue." He told Port he signed the order "because my name was destroyed through all the news."

Eckroth also declined to comment on numerous money judgments and a foreclosure against him in state district court, but said "that was due to" his son burning his hands. He didn't elaborate.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.