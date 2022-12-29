Bismarck area likely out of reach of New Year's Colorado low

Most of North Dakota is expected to dodge the brunt of another round of rough weather that is moving out of the Rockies and into the region in the early part of next week.

Megan Jones, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck, said a Colorado low is expected in the region Monday and Tuesday. That is the same type of system that has already dumped snow and produced high winds in North Dakota this season. The good news, she said, is that this storm likely won’t reach Bismarck-Mandan or any of western and central North Dakota.

“The highest potential impact is in South Dakota and southeast North Dakota,” Jones said. “The last ones were pretty much a slam dunk. This one is not looking too likely.”

The system still brings a chance of light snow across southern North Dakota, but Jones said it’s too early to say how much. Temperatures will be about normal through the New Year’s weekend, then drop to a few degrees below normal later in the week.

North Dakota will see some areas of morning fog Friday, and high temperatures of 15 degrees in the northeast and 30 in the southwest. Wind will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday will be partly cloudy with southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph. The northeast will reach high temps of about 20 degrees, and the southwest could see temperatures in the low 30s. New Year’s Day will be mostly cloudy with northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in the northeast will peak around 12 degrees, while the southwest will be in the upper 20s.

There’s potential for freezing rain in west central Minnesota and eastern South Dakota Monday and Tuesday, Jones said.

“If you plan on going south or east, pay attention to the forecast,” she said.

Looking farther ahead, the Weather Service isn’t tracking any strong trends that would impact the state in the next two weeks.

“There’s nothing too significant for now,” Jones said.