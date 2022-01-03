Bismarck-area GOP to fill vacant House seat weeks before endorsing 2022 candidates; Dockter to run again

Republican party leaders of a Bismarck-area legislative district will soon fill a House seat left vacant by the incumbent's death, weeks before the party endorses candidates for the Legislature.

Longtime Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, died Dec. 22 at age 75 after battling Lou Gehrig's disease. He had announced he wouldn't seek reelection. His death creates a vacancy that District 47 Republicans' district committee must fill by appointment later this month.

The district party next month will endorse candidates for a Senate seat and two House seats. Incumbents Sen. Mike Dwyer and Rep. Larry Klemin, both R-Bismarck, are seeking reelection.

North Dakota Gaming Alliance Executive Director Mike Motschenbacher, of Bismarck, also is seeking the Republican endorsement for a District 47 House seat. He announced his campaign on Thursday.

District 47 GOP Chairman Karl Lembke said party leaders are reviewing the state law for filling vacancies. The district committee will name a replacement for the rest of Keiser's term, which ends Nov. 30.

Lembke declined to name any candidates for the appointment but said, "We hope to have that process completed before the end of January and have an appointment."

He said options "on the table" include either appointing someone who intends to run for election or naming someone solely to serve out the remaining months of Keiser's term.

Keiser's spot must be filled because state lawmakers are serving on interim committees studying policy issues between regular legislative sessions -- the next one not for another year.

The district committee's deadline to make the appointment will come just weeks before District 47 Republicans' endorsing convention, set for Feb. 23.

"It certainly just makes it challenging because the two dates ... don't line up," Lembke said.

House bid

Motschenbacher, who was general manager of the Expressway Inn and Suites from 1991 to 2021, said his priorities, if elected, would be "empowering our citizens, holding the line on taxes and strong public safety."

"I believe strongly that promoting family is the backbone to success," he said in a statement. "Continuing to allow citizens to keep more of their hard-earned money is and always has been a goal of mine. I think continuing to lower taxes in our state will draw companies to North Dakota to provide good high-paying jobs to our citizens."

Motschenbacher also said he "believes being tough on crime will help deter it."

"The best deterrent to crime is tough penalties and having people take responsibility for their actions. Protecting our citizens and providing safe places to live and work should always be a top priority," he said.

He has been a board member of the North Dakota Hospitality Association since 2002, including two stints as president. He also served on the board of directors for the Bismarck Convention and Visitors Bureau.

He became active in politics in 2000, helping with the District 32 Republican campaigns of Sen. Dick Dever, Reps. Mark Dosch and Lisa Meier, all of Bismarck.

He ran unsuccessfully for Bismarck City Commission in 2006 and 2014. He called those elections "learning experiences." He said he has good relationships with all of the commissioners and communicates often with them.

Dockter to run again

Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, announced Monday that he will seek reelection this year.

The District 7 representative was first elected in 2012. He chairs the House Political Subdivisions Committee, and sits on the House Finance and Taxation Committee.

Dockter is a small business owner and a North Dakota Army National Guard veteran.

“I look forward to earning the privilege to continue representing District 7,” Dockter said in a statement. “I will continue to work to reduce taxes, support K-12 funding, and promote a positive business climate.”

District 7 voters will be electing a new senator this year. Incumbent Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, is not seeking reelection, deciding to spend more time with her family and students, and also decrying an erosion of civility in the Legislature. Republican Michelle Axtman is the only announced candidate running for the seat.

Ninety-nine legislative seats are up for election this year. More seats are on the ballot than usual due to redistricting, which occurs every 10 years using census data.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

