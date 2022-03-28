Bismarck-area Democrats appoint candidate Potter to Senate seat

Bismarck-area District 35 Democrats have appointed a North Dakota Senate candidate to the seat he announced a campaign for last month.

Tracy Potter told the Tribune that the district committee appointed him Sunday night to fill out the remainder of the term of Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, which expires at the end of November.

Oban recently resigned after President Joe Biden appointed her earlier this month as state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency. She chose not to seek reelection to the Legislature this year due to what she said was the divisive nature of politics.

Potter held the Senate seat from 2006-10. He is an author and historian, and is retired from a career in heritage tourism.

Democrats last month endorsed him to run for the seat. He said the interim appointment will help him to prepare for the 2023 legislative session should he win the November election.

Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, will appoint Potter to interim committee assignments.

District 35 Republicans last month endorsed Ryan Eckroth for the Senate seat. Sean Cleary also plans to run in the June GOP primary, when voters will determine political parties' nominees for office in the November general election.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to decennial redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

