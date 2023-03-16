The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department and the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are seeking a high-risk sex offender who has removed his monitoring bracelet and can no longer be located.

Kilo Bowen-Davis, 25, was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black shoes and a black jacket and leaving the Bismarck District Parole and Probation Office around 11 a.m. Thursday. Authorities described him as African American, 5-foot-9, 150 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

He was convicted in 2018 in Burleigh County of sexual imposition, threat or coercion, for an offense involving a 17-year-old girl. The North Dakota Sex Offender Registry lists him as a lifetime registrant.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department at 701-222-6651.