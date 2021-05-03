Bismarck apartment fire results in 2 rescues

Two people had to be rescued when fire broke out in an eight-unit apartment building in Bismarck on Monday.

Nineteen firefighters responded to the scene in the 400 block of Riverside Park Road about 8:30 a.m., according to city Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons. They used a ladder to rescue one resident from a second-floor window.

Other residents had already evacuated. A neighbor had helped rescue a child from the second-story window before fire crews arrived.

The blaze started in a lower-level apartment. It was cooking-related and deemed accidental, according to Owens.

The occupants of the apartment where the fire started were displaced due to heavy fire and smoke damage in the unit. There was smoke damage to neighboring apartments, and smoke and heat damage in common areas, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported.

