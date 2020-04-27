Bismarck achieves top fire protection rating

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Bismarck has achieved the Insurance Services Office top fire protection rating of Class 1.

It means the Bismarck Fire Department ranks among the top 1% of all fire departments in the country. Only 348 cities nationwide received the ISO Class 1 rating.

“I am proud of our staff's commitment to providing an outstanding level of high-quality public services," Fire Chief Joel Boespflug said in a statement.

The rating is used by most insurers when determining what businesses to insure, coverages to offer, or prices to charge for personal or commercial property insurance, according to the city. Bismarck's current rating is a Class 2. The new rating takes effect in June.

