Bismarck accepting applications for 2nd Citizen Academy

The city of Bismarck is accepting applications through November for the second class of the Bismarck Citizen Academy.

The Citizen Academy is a hands-on approach to learning about municipal government that includes walk-throughs of facilities, conversations with city leaders and staff, and behind-the-scenes access to Bismarck’s 14 departments.

“The Bismarck Citizen Academy is really an ambitious, first-of-its-kind experience in the state of North Dakota,” Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek said. “If you want transparency in your local government and to drink from an informational fire hose, this is the way.”

The 2023 Citizen Academy has been expanded from eight to 12 weeks, and the class size has been increased from 12 to 20 participants, based on feedback from the program’s first class.

“What we found out with that first class is we needed to give departments more time to share their information,” Tomanek said. “The city’s operations are an involved process and in that first class, I think we found out rather quickly that we were rushing through presentations in order to get everything in. Expanding the Citizen Academy was a natural answer to that challenge.”

Residents, business owners or students in Bismarck interested in participating must meet the following criteria to apply:

At least 18 years old.

Able to attend all sessions.

One participant per household allowed.

City employees wishing to apply must receive written department approval.

Applications must be submitted online at https://bit.ly/3T1zHI9 by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30. Applications will be scored in December, and officials will notify the people who had the top 20 scores.

The Citizen Academy is scheduled to begin Jan. 5, 2023. The final session will be March 23, followed by a graduation ceremony during the Bismarck City Commission meeting on March 28.

For more information, go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/2029/Bismarck-Citizen-Academy.