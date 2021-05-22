BisMan Community Food Co-op struggling financially, seeking more community support

The BisMan Community Food Cooperative last Saturday celebrated five years of providing local food to the area, but financial issues put a damper on the food, live music and other festivities, General Manager Shirley Reese said.

"It should be a time of absolute celebration but we have to think through how we're going to get through another five years," she said. "It's a reality check for every member owner. Do we want to see this continue for another five years or do we want to say there are no more food co-ops in North Dakota?"

The food co-op is a member-owned retail grocery store that provides local and organic food. While everyone is welcome to shop there, those who pay the one-time $200 membership fee have access to discounts and financial dividends.

The co-op's history has been marked by financial problems. In 2017, it was behind on more than $236,500 in vendor bills, which was attributed to overstocking and other mismanagement. After years of working its way out of the red, Reese said, the co-op is again facing possible closure.