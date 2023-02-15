The North Dakota Senate has killed a bill that initially aimed to allow the North Dakota Attorney General's Office to change administrative oversight of the State Crime Lab.

Senate Bill 2131 failed in a 2-44 vote on Wednesday after discussion about how the bill was rewritten to provide for one new full-time employee that one lawmaker said amounted to a lab "co-director."

The Crime Lab is a division of the Attorney General's Office but managed independently. The bill originally would have struck a line from state law that says, “The state crime laboratory must be administratively separated from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation,” an agency within the office tasked with investigating and prosecuting criminal cases.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley sought the change, saying supervision by BCI would streamline both organizations and help alleviate testing backlogs at the lab. He argued that a similar model is used in more than 40 states.

Opponents argued that BCI oversight could call into question the credibility of evidence tested by the lab.

The bill was amended to provide $388,000 for a full-time employee and operating expenses at the lab. The amendment left intact the separation of the lab from BCI.

Wrigley’s office made the funding request for a "managerial position" so the lab director could focus on the science of the lab, Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, told the Tribune. Roers is chair of the State and Local Government Committee, which held an earlier hearing on the bill.

Sen. Judy Estenson, R-Warwick, a member of the State and Local Government Committee, said during floor debate Wednesday that she was "uncomfortable" with the proposed change in the bill.

"This bill came to us asking for the Crime Lab to be put under the BCI; all the testimony we heard said that that was absolutely not a good idea ... and that the important thing for the Crime Lab is for it to be independent," she said. "In the 11th hour, in our committee, they brought us a hoghouse amendment that said they just wanted another FTE, but that that FTE was actually for a co-director. I don't believe that the AG has any other co-directors and I believe the Crime Lab, it's important that they remain independent."

The term "hoghouse" describes the process of replacing the entire content of a bill to change its purpose.

Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, a sponsor of the bill, said during floor debate that she wished the legislation had stayed in its original form due to concerns with the Crime Lab voiced by law enforcement. She urged her colleagues to support the additional full-time position in the amended bill, to support lab scientists she said are "working really hard."

"We are seeing serious negative effects including about three years of backlog on rape cases, and that's just completely unacceptable," she said.

The Senate Appropriations Committee unanimously recommended that the Senate kill the amended bill. The committee also is considering a separate bill providing a budget for the Attorney General's Office, including proposed additional full-time-equivalent positions.

"That budget will address the issue of FTEs in the attorney general's budget -- including those for the Crime Lab," said Sen. Mike Dwyer, R-Bismarck, a member of the committee.

Roers told the Tribune that "During the appropriations process, they did recommend an additional 4 FTEs for the Crime Lab, and the office of the attorney general can determine how best to structure that department within that appropriation."