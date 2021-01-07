Bill proposes $750K in accessibility upgrades at North Dakota Capitol

Overdue accessibility improvements at the North Dakota Capitol would get a jolt with hundreds of thousands of dollars proposed in a bill.

After a study of the building, the Legislature's interim Government Administration Committee introduced House Bill 1030. It uses $750,000 from a state building fund to bring spaces of the state Capitol grounds into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and install other accessibility improvements, including at entrances, restrooms and various rooms and chambers.

Jillian Schaible, who uses a wheelchair, told the House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee on Thursday that the $750,000 appropriation will help the Capitol come into compliance with ADA standards in effect for the past decade.

She works at the the first-floor information kiosk in Memorial Hall of the Capitol, but has to go to another floor to use a bathroom "because the one where I'm at doesn't work for me," she said.

"You need to let people know that they're welcome here," Schaible said.

Some bathroom improvements for hand dryers "help, but it would be nice that there are more places for people like me to use the bathroom," she said.