Bill for North Dakota Capitol accessibility upgrades goes to governor

Accessibility upgrades to the North Dakota Capitol are set to be fast-tracked under a bill passed Wednesday.

Senate Bill 2146, brought by Sen. Randy Burckhard, R-Minot, budgets up to $750,000 from a state building fund for the improvements, including upgrades in line with 2010 standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. State lawmakers this session and last year heard from people with disabilities who have difficulty moving about the Capitol, especially in restrooms.

Improvements cover entrances, restrooms, legislative committee rooms and chambers, the Capitol Cafe, the Supreme Court and other public areas.

The House passed the bill unanimously. The Senate on Wednesday concurred with House amendments and also passed the bill unanimously.

The bill directs the Office of Management and Budget to complete the improvements "as soon as possible."

"What we understand is the road to perfection is always under construction, but I'm hopeful of two things," said Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks. "One, that this does get done as soon as possible, and two, we are able to come back in the next session and future sessions to continue making this a welcoming Capitol."