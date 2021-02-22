Bill aims to keep precious metals where they belong -- under your car

Catalytic converters on cars and pickups will contain 2 to 6 grams of the metals, which are used in varying ratios depending on emission standards and the cost of the metals. Vehicles with bigger engines could have as many as 30 grams. Recoverable amounts are smaller.

The prices of palladium, platinum and rhodium have risen as more countries mandate the use of catalytic converters. That in turn makes the converters more valuable and susceptible to theft.

The bill would make it illegal for a core recycler -- such as recyclers, junk dealers, valuable metal dealers and pawn shops -- to purchase a catalytic converter that’s not attached to a vehicle unless the recycler is a parts dealer or auto repair company. Some exceptions apply if the seller has proper documentation of ownership. Violators would face an infraction punishable by a $1,000 fine for a first offense and a more serious misdemeanor charge on subsequent offenses.

"The only way to go after the thief is to impose a penalty on the buyer," Kannianen said.

The senate passed the bill unanimously earlier this month, moving it to the House.