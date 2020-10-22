Big snow misses Bismarck, but still sets record

The first big winter storm of the season glanced off the Bismarck area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday but still set a snowfall record for the city.

It’s the second day this week that a snowfall record was broken. Bismarck’s snowfall total on Tuesday was 1.5 inches, more than double the record of 0.7 inches set on that date in 1936. Thursday’s accumulation will set a record too, as the 1.7 inches that had accumulated by 1 p.m. had already broken the existing record and the snow was still falling, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record of 1 inch had held since 1950.

Heavier snowfall in the southern part of the state late Wednesday and into Thursday was “fairly anticipated,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Gale said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We expected higher accumulations around Bismarck and west,” Gale said. “We got about what we expected along the state line.”

The McIntosh County seat of Ashley had received more than 7 inches by 8 a.m., Gale said. Observers near Ellendale reported as much as 6 inches. Fargo and Jamestown by midday Thursday had about an inch of snow.