Bicyclist struck by car after argument with driver, police say

A Saturday argument over money ended with a man on a bicycle being struck by a car and the driver of the car arrested on two felony charges, according to information from the Bismarck Police Department.

Police were called to the 100 block of Irvine Loop about 1:30 p.m. on a report that a man had been run over by a car. Police say the man left on his bike after the two argued and Thiel struck him as he was trying to leave. He had injuries to his knees that were similar to road rash, Wanner said, but he refused medical treatment.