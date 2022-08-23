BIA officer recognized with congressional bravery medal

A federal Bureau of Indian Affairs lieutenant has been awarded the Congressional Badge of Bravery for his acts in saving an injured bus driver the day a road washed out on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, killing two other drivers.

Dexter Davis, 31, helped the bus driver escape the waters of the creek that washed away the road in July 2019. He and other officers were called to the site on BIA Road 3, known locally as the Kenel Road, where a 7-inch overnight rain scoured away a culvert and caused the road above to collapse.

Davis before the Tuesday ceremony at the federal courthouse in Bismarck assured his colleagues that he wasn’t a speech maker.

“I want to thank everybody for coming. I’m honored to be here and receive this award,” he said, then after a short pause added, “that’s about it.”

His speech of few words was anticipated by U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., who presented the award.

“This is a man of action,” Hoeven said.

Davis on July 9, 2019, removed his duty gear and entered the swift water carrying ropes and wearing a life vest. He stabilized the bus with a rope, forced his way in, put the life vest on the driver, and the two went back in the water. Other officers on the road pulled them to safety as the road continued to wash away. There were no passengers on the bus.

“There was no time to think,” Davis said. “The only thought that was running through my mind was how we’re going to get the guy off the bus.”

Two people died after driving into the chasm. The bus driver and one other person were injured and had to be rescued by emergency workers.

Christa Monette, Davis’ mother, said she wasn’t surprised to learn he’d been chose for recognition. As a four-year letter winner in three high school sports, Davis was quick on his feet and “knows how to assess a situation,” she said. “He was always good at that."

Davis joined the Marine Corps after high school and was honorably discharged in 2014. He became a tribal police officer on the Turtle Mountain Reservation before joining the BIA. He was stationed on Standing Rock from 2018-20. He’s now a BIA lieutenant on the Turtle Mountain Reservation.

Monette was among several family members and a number of federal officials on hand for the ceremony. She said her son has always been a helper, the big brother who watched over his younger brother and sister.

“I’m honored to be his mother,” she said.

Agency heads nominate officers for the recognition of acts that placed them at risk of injury or death. The Congressional Badge of Bravery is awarded by the U.S. attorney general. Congress enacted the law creating the badge in 2008. Davis is the first North Dakotan to receive the award, according to Cramer's office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Hagler presented Davis with the Lifesaving Award from the Standing Rock BIA for his actions during at the washout.