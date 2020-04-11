Between Easter and a pandemic, North Dakotans scramble for eggs

The hens at Laura Filkowski’s ranch north of Belfield don't know it, but the 30 eggs they lay every day have suddenly become highly coveted.
“I feel bad because I don’t have enough eggs for everybody who wants eggs, but I do my best,” Filkowski said.
Normally her customers take home five or six dozen eggs at a time. The eggs are so fresh that they will last for three months, she said. But the demand is unusually high right now during the coronavirus pandemic and she has implemented a limit of two cartons per purchase.
That’s not unlike the rationing many grocery stores across North Dakota -- and the nation -- have instituted to ensure there are enough eggs to go around as people stock up on food during the pandemic, bake more often and get ready to celebrate Easter.
Like many across North Dakota, Filkowski’s family has had to adjust their Easter plans. Normally, she and her four children get together with her siblings and their kids to dye some of the eggs that her hens lay.
“We don’t really have eggs because I need to give them to other people to eat,” she said of the situation this year.
Market adjusts to egg demand
A number of new customers have called Filkowski over the past few weeks as they search for eggs.
One told her that prices jumped to $7 per carton at a local grocery store. Filkowski decided to maintain her usual cost of $3 per dozen.
The head of the North Dakota Grocers Association knows prices have increased, though he said grocers aren’t likely to raise prices astronomically because in urban areas they face competition from other stores, and in rural communities, “they have to live with their neighbors.”
President John Dyste said eggs are a market commodity like wheat, and grocers face the same trouble finding eggs that some shoppers have encountered.
“The problem is, they are hard to get,” he said.
Adding to the trouble are a couple other factors, he said. Eggs are sometimes used to make vaccines, and the United States also exports many eggs to Mexico.
While supply chains adjust, grocery stores are getting creative.
Restaurants, lately, have been using fewer eggs now that they offer just delivery and takeout, the result of an order by Gov. Doug Burgum barring on-site service to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. So some grocery stores have turned to the restaurants’ distributors.
“They were stuck with all these eggs,” Dyste said. “The grocers were picking them up.”
Restaurants often receive eggs on trays, 2 ½ dozen together. Dyste said grocery stores are now the ones purchasing those trays, adding a wrapping to each before placing them on their shelves to sell to customers.
He suspects some people who stocked up on eggs in recent weeks overbought, and they are trying to figure out ways to use up the eggs before they go bad.
“I think eventually it’s going to straighten out and get better, but I think for a while you’re going to have a shortage of eggs,” he said.
Co-op navigates egg craze
The initial run on eggs a few weeks ago when many North Dakotans first started stocking up on food during the pandemic forced the BisMan Community Food Co-op to temporarily limit families to two dozen eggs each.
“We have never run out of eggs; however, we have gotten very low, just a couple dozen left,” said General Manager Carmen Hoffner, who estimates that the demand for eggs at her store is three to four times higher than normal.
The co-op has since lifted the cap, and so far it’s managed to maintain its regular egg prices. It’s asking customers to be cognizant of other families’ food needs and to try to limit what they purchase to just enough to get through the next week.
It helps that the co-op sources eggs from several distributors, though even they have put a limit on the number of cases of eggs the grocer can purchase, Hoffner said.
“If I utilize both of them, I’m able to keep eggs in stock, as long as they have the eggs to give me,” she said.
She appreciates their new rationing system because it ensures that no one store gets all the eggs.
Among the co-op’s suppliers are three local producers who have helped “fill the gap” with chicken and duck eggs, Hoffner said.
The co-op mainly stocks brown eggs, so she said it doesn’t typically see “that huge spike in sales” that other grocery stores experience the week before Easter as customers buy cheap, white eggs to dye for the Easter Bunny.
Interest grows in raising chicks
With so much egg volatility at grocery stores, more North Dakotans are buying chicks to guarantee their own supply of eggs.
Filkowski said she recently received a text from one of her customers asking where she sources her chicks. The woman had looked into getting her own and was told that none were available until the end of May.
“Normally you put a chick order in, and you can get it the following week,” Filkowski said. “So I was really surprised she couldn’t get any chicks.”
One popular place people buy chicks is at Runnings. The Bismarck location saw record chick sales last year after Mandan voted to allow backyard chickens within city limits, said Lucas Nistler, who works in the farm department.
The store received its first order of 2020 in mid-March.
“For the first three weeks, the longest we had chicks in the store before selling out was two days, which is crazy fast,” Nistler said.
He’s since doubled the store’s orders, but even that’s not enough to meet demand.
“We’re not even making it four days, and we’re out of chickens,” he said.
A hen lays an average of 260 to 280 eggs per year, though the amount varies by breed, he said. Hens tend to lay fewer eggs as they age, and they slow down in colder, winter months.
Nistler said first-time chicken owners should keep in mind that their baby hens will not produce eggs overnight.
“It will be sometimes up to nine to 13 weeks before they start laying eggs,” he said.
To get eggs in the meantime, new chick parents might need to brave grocery stores for a while longer or scout out people like Filkowski who already have fully grown birds.
At Filkowski's ranch, her 37 laying hens have a coop, but they like to wander all over the open range.
"They're crazy," she said. "I think that's why they produce so well."
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
