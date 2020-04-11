Between Easter and a pandemic, North Dakotans scramble for eggs

“They were stuck with all these eggs,” Dyste said. “The grocers were picking them up.”

Restaurants often receive eggs on trays, 2 ½ dozen together. Dyste said grocery stores are now the ones purchasing those trays, adding a wrapping to each before placing them on their shelves to sell to customers.

He suspects some people who stocked up on eggs in recent weeks overbought, and they are trying to figure out ways to use up the eggs before they go bad.

“I think eventually it’s going to straighten out and get better, but I think for a while you’re going to have a shortage of eggs,” he said.

Co-op navigates egg craze

The initial run on eggs a few weeks ago when many North Dakotans first started stocking up on food during the pandemic forced the BisMan Community Food Co-op to temporarily limit families to two dozen eggs each.

“We have never run out of eggs; however, we have gotten very low, just a couple dozen left,” said General Manager Carmen Hoffner, who estimates that the demand for eggs at her store is three to four times higher than normal.