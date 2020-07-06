Baseball-size hail reported near Lake Tschida over weekend; more storms to come this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Multiple rounds of severe weather ripped through North Dakota over the holiday weekend, leaving a swath of damage in Grant County and impacting other areas of the state as the region braces for a week of volatile weather.

Severe thunderstorms were expected across portions of southern and western North Dakota late Monday afternoon into the evening with forecasts predicting heavy rain, golf ball-size hail and winds gusting up to 70 mph, according to an outlook report from the National Weather Service in Bismarck. An isolated tornado was possible, the report said.

Severe storms are expected across the entire state on Tuesday, with hail, high winds and heavy rains all at play. The weather should tame down later in the week before starting up again as the weekend approaches, according to meteorologist Jeff Schild.

“We have a very unstable atmosphere with plenty of moisture in it, and any disturbance that moves on through is causing thunderstorms,” he said.

Crops were damaged by severe weather in the northwestern corner of the state near Crosby, and strong wind gusts and funnel clouds were reported east of Ashley. But the most damaging storms of the holiday weekend went through southwestern North Dakota near Lake Tschida, Schild said.