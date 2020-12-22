Baker charged in Burleigh burglary

Authorities in Burleigh County have charged a Bismarck man with burglary, adding to the list of felonies he faces there and in Morton County.

Jeffery Baker, 32, also was charged Tuesday with criminal mischief, court records show. Police say video surveillance shows him breaking into the utility room of an East Divide Avenue apartment building on Dec. 1.

Baker is charged in Morton County with 13 felonies connected to a rash of break-ins at Mandan apartment buildings. He was arrested Friday by the High Plains Fugitive Task Force and is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

He’s charged in another Burleigh County case with burglary and criminal mischief tied to incidents in October, court records show.

Baker's attorney in two of the cases, Joshua Weatherspoon, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

