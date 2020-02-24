Bail set at $300,000 for man charged with attempted murder

A judge on Monday set bail of $300,000 for a Bismarck man who police say stabbed two people and was arrested after a manhunt.

Marcus LaPointe, 32, made his initial court appearance before South Central District Judge Gail Hagerty. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing two people and chasing another from a Bonanza Drive home early Friday.

Police responded to a 911 call about 1 a.m. in which the caller said a person was "stabbing everyone with a knife," according to police. Four people were in a bedroom, where LaPointe allegedly became mad about a phone, grabbed "a large knife" from an upper shelf in a closet and stabbed a 35-year-old woman, according to police. He then stabbed a 26-year-old man and chased another 35-year-old woman from the room and out of the home, according to authorities.

The second woman was uninjured and returned to the home to help the others. Officers applied tourniquets to the injured woman and man, each of whom was stabbed in the left arm. They were taken to a local hospital. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.