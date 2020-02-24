Bail set at $300,000 for man charged with attempted murder

A judge on Monday set bail of $300,000 for a Bismarck man who police say stabbed two people and was arrested after a manhunt.
Marcus LaPointe, 32, made his initial court appearance before South Central District Judge Gail Hagerty. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing two people and chasing another from a Bonanza Drive home early Friday.
Police responded to a 911 call about 1 a.m. in which the caller said a person was "stabbing everyone with a knife," according to police. Four people were in a bedroom, where LaPointe allegedly became mad about a phone, grabbed "a large knife" from an upper shelf in a closet and stabbed a 35-year-old woman, according to police. He then stabbed a 26-year-old man and chased another 35-year-old woman from the room and out of the home, according to authorities.
The second woman was uninjured and returned to the home to help the others. Officers applied tourniquets to the injured woman and man, each of whom was stabbed in the left arm. They were taken to a local hospital. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.
Police contacted North Dakota Highway Patrol to assist with an airplane and bloodhound. Officers found LaPointe about 4:30 a.m. in the driveway of a home on the 600 block of Columbia Drive, where a resident had called 911 reporting a male pounding on the door. LaPointe was treated at a local hospital for weather-related exposure.
Court documents say LaPointe admitted the stabbings to police and claimed the people were "planning to kill him" or that people outside waiting for him were, too. He said he left because he thought the injured people were dead, police allege in court documents.
Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer asked that LaPointe’s bail be set at $500,000 cash, citing previous offenses in South Dakota and North Dakota. Court documents show he pleaded guilty to simple assault and aggravated assault in North Dakota in 2011. Less than two weeks ago he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstruction of a government function and preventing arrest. He has South Dakota convictions for assault in 2008 and disorderly conduct in 2009, Lawyer said.
LaPointe was being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. An attorney was not listed for him in court documents.
