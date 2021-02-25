Authorities warn about Missouri River ice as balmy weather continues

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department and the Burleigh County Water Rescue Team are urging people to stay off the Missouri River because of poor ice conditions.

The sheriff’s department has received several reports of juveniles on the ice, in some instances 50 yards from shore and next to open water in the main channel of the river, Maj. Gary Schaffer said Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rescue operations would be dangerous and difficult because of strong currents and the uncertainty of ice conditions on waterways, Schaffer said.

The weather in the area has been balmy this week, with high temperatures reaching into the 40s. The Bismarck-Mandan area avoided the snowfall that hit other parts of the state on Tuesday. Up to half a foot of snow accumulated in parts of northern and eastern North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for continued warm weather into early next week, with local highs continuing in the 40s and no precipitation through the weekend. The downside is dry conditions -- the weather service on Thursday issued a red flag warning for southwestern North Dakota, indicating "critical" wildfire conditions.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that two-thirds of North Dakota including all of the west is in severe drought. Another quarter of the state is in moderate drought, and the rest is considered abnormally dry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0