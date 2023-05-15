Authorities in northeast North Dakota are seeking the public’s help in locating a high-risk sex offender they say has removed his monitoring bracelet.

Shawn Johnston, 31, was last seen leaving the Lake Region Reentry Center in Devils Lake about 1 a.m. Monday, according to the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He’s described as African American, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He has ties to Grand Forks and may be returning there, the Department said.

Johnston is on probation for failuing to register as a sex offender in Burleigh County.

Anyone with information about Johnston should contact the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at 701-662-0708, the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000, or the Grand Forks Parole and Probation Office at 701-795-3873.