Authorities looking for missing Bismarck man

The Bismarck Police Department is seeking information about a man who went missing on Thursday.
Michael Shawn Spotted Wolf, 60, was last seen at his Montreal Street home. He is described as Native American, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has medical conditions that require medication and does not have the medications with him. It’s not known what he was wearing or where he might have gone.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 701-223-1212 or contact any local law enforcement agency.
