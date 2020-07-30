Authorities ID Bismarck man found dead under suspicious circumstances

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man who was found dead under "suspicious circumstances" Wednesday morning at a Falconer Drive residence in south Bismarck.

The death of Florian Kiefer, 68, of Bismarck, is still under investigation, Maj. Jim Hulm said. He would not comment on how Kiefer died but confirmed the department is looking into a person of interest. He did not say who that person was.

Kiefer’s wife notified authorities about an unconscious male at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Hulm said. Deputies found Florian Kiefer dead at the scene. The public is not in any danger, according to Hulm.

Authorities say Kiefer died sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. Kiefer’s wife was home all night and is safe, Hulm said.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone in the area who has security video footage or might have observed traffic that was out of the ordinary in that time frame to contact the department at 701-222-6651.

Falconer Drive is south of the Bismarck Airport, north of the University of Mary and west of Highway 1804. The quiet neighborhood includes single-family homes on large lots and winding streets.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

