Authorities in northeast North Dakota have apprehended a high-risk sex offender they say removed his monitoring bracelet.
Shawn Johnston, 31, of Grand Forks, went missing after leaving the Lake Region Reentry Center in Devils Lake about 1 a.m. Monday, according to the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Authorities asked for the public's help in finding him.
Devils Lake police located Johnston on Monday night. Authorities did not provide details.
Johnston is on probation for failing to register as a sex offender in Burleigh County.