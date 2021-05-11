Attorneys ask for delay, withdrawal from Isaak case

Attorneys who were told by a judge last week they would not be removed as defense counsel from a quadruple murder case in Mandan have filed documents to withdraw or have the trial delayed, citing a lack of financial resources and preparation.

Attorneys from the Vogel Law Firm no longer want to represent Chad Isaak, who is accused of killing four people at a property management business in Mandan two years ago. Court records show the attorneys on Monday filed a motion to withdraw as counsel and/or have the trial delayed.

The judge in the case last week granted Robert Quick’s request to withdraw as lead defense attorney. Quick cited a conflict of interest stemming from Isaak’s filing of a disciplinary complaint against him. Quick is not with Vogel Law Firm, but his motion to withdraw included the Vogel attorneys, who were hired by Quick and were acting as secondary counsel.

South Central District Judge David Reich on Friday granted Quick’s motion but ordered that Bruce Quick, Mark Friese, Luke Heck and Drew Hushka remain on the case. They had not asked to withdraw at that time.