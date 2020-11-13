Attorney general will represent Legislature in fight over Bismarck-area seat

The Supreme Court on Friday denied the governor a preliminary injunction that would stop the others from immediately filling the seat.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem issued an opinion last month that Andahl's death, if he were elected, would create a vacancy that could be filled by District 8 Republicans' Executive Committee.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger, House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and District 8 GOP Chairman Loren DeWitz say they will adhere to the opinion. The attorney general called Burgum's Nov. 4 announcement of his appointment of Washburn coal executive Wade Boeshans to the seat "inaccurate and untimely."

Pollert's motion on Friday was introduced and swiftly passed after lawmakers returned from a break in the morning's meeting. Discussion was brief and supportive.

"I do not understand what scenario would play itself out in which the executive branch would be able to pick someone who should be seated at the Legislative Assembly," said Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson. "There's clearly a separation of powers, and I ... fully believe that it is not the right of the governor to choose who sits in this chamber. It is the right of the people of District 8."