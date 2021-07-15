Attorney general warns of unlicensed contractor

The state’s top prosecutor is warning North Dakotans that a man barred from acting as a contractor and facing criminal charges may again be defrauding homeowners in Bismarck, Mandan and surrounding rural areas.

Stephen Hill was banned by court order from acting as a contractor in 2011 because of fraudulent activities as an unlicensed contractor, according to Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. Hill owed customers more than $19,000 at that time.

The Consumer Protection Division of Stenehjem’s office learned a year ago that Hill was again allegedly operating as an unlicensed contractor in violation of the court order when two subcontractors complained that he owed them $11,000. Another fraud investigation was opened against Hill and his businesses Renovation Solutions Inc. and Colina Design Systems Inc.

Hill, who is in his 50s, is charged in Burleigh County with four counts of contracting without a license. No attorney is listed for him in court documents. Hill did not immediately respond to a request for comment left at a number listed for Renovation Solutions. A listing for Colina Design Systems couldn't immediately be found.

Anyone aware of current contracting by Hill is asked to contact the Consumer Protection Division.

