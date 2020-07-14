Attorney asks judge for separate trials in murder, conspiracy case

Nikkisue Entzel in making statements to law enforcement has not only implicated herself but also Howard, Becher contended. The prosecution is minimizing that importance, but Howard is charged with murder based on the woman’s allegations from an affidavit and a preliminary hearing, Becher said.

“Miss Entzel’s statements really are at the crux of their case,” Becher said.

Information used at the earlier preliminary hearing to establish probable cause might not be used at trial, Lawyer said. She added that the state might not introduce character evidence at trial, and that Nikkisue Entzel’s criminal history is not violent and wouldn’t impugn Howard.

“If it is brought in it’s likely going to be brought in if Miss Entzel testifies,” Lawyer said.

The prosecution would introduce statements Nikkisue Entzel made only against her own interest, and not against Howard, Lawyer said. Those statements can be limited by the court, and if the state intends to introduce certain statements, she would inform the defense and the court prior to trial, Lawyer said. A ruling could be made at that time and the issue of a mistrial avoided.

“I have no desire to try this case more than one time,” Lawyer said.

Bahr said he wanted to research the matter and likely would rule on it sometime next week. He also denied Becher’s request to reduce Howard’s $1 million cash bail.

