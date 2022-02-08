Attempted murder trial set for man accused of gang-related shooting

One of the men accused of firing shots at a car in Keelboat Park in what Bismarck police say was an internal gang conflict will go to trial in May.

Deanthony Claiborne, 19, of Bismarck, is charged with attempted murder, terrorizing and reckless endangerment in connection with the November incident. He pleaded not guilty Monday after South Central District Judge David Reich found there was enough evidence to move the case to trial.

The man who was allegedly fired upon told police he knew Claiborne because the two were members of a gang, Police Detective Jacob Bratsch testified. Witnesses corroborated the man’s account of a car pulling up next to his, and three people getting out and firing multiple shots at the vehicle. The shooting was retaliation because the man wanted to get out of the gang and had recently fought with another gang member, the detective testified. Police did not name the man.

Claiborne was arrested in early December. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect, Jonathan Sanchez, 18, of Williston. Court records also show warrants for his arrest on drug and drug paraphernalia charges in Williams County.

Reich scheduled a three-day trial starting May 31 for Claiborne. Defense attorney William Thomason did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

